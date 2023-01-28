Truck cleaner kills driver over petty issue

PUNE Angry at being abused during an argument over finding a road to deliver a consignment, a truck cleaner allegedly hit the driver on the head with an iron rod and killed him on the spot. The incident took place on January 26. Police arrested the accused within 12 hours after the incident.

The accused has been identified as Shamshul Alimohamad Khan (26), while the victim has been identified as Shahjad Ahmad (26), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the truck laden with rexine was heading towards Chakan. On Thursday, Khan was driving a truck and Ahmad was sleeping. When the truck was near Tulapur, Ahmad woke up and noticed that the truck was going in the wrong direction. When he asked about the same to Khan, he said because of the height restriction barrier, he was taking another route. But Ahmad was not in the mood to listen and there got into a verbal spat.

Gajanana Jadhav, assistant police inspector, said, “Ahmad abused Khan as he had taken the wrong road. Later Khan hit Ahmad on the head with an iron rod and left him in a pool of blood.’’

Jadhav further said, to mislead the police he pretended that he went to Nashik via Tembhurni.

However, due to technical and CCTV footage analysis, a team led by Jadhav arrested Khan from Mumbai. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Lonikan police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).