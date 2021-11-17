Truck flips on side at Navale bridge chowk in Pune causing major traffic jam

PUNE Vehicular movement on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass was disrupted for nearly two hours during peak traffic hours on Tuesday, after a truck flipped onto its side near Navale bridge. Long queues of vehicles from Dukkar Khind on one side and the new Katraj Tunnel on the other side were followed jamming traffic for several hours.

As per the Sinhagad police, truck driver Ravi Rajababu Pushpakar Mari (40), of Navi Mumbai, sustained injuries on his legs in the accident.

“The truck was heading towards Mumbai from Satara at around 9.20 am. The truck driver lost control while descending from the Navale bridge ramp. The truck was moving on the second lane of the bypass and there were many vehicles ahead of the truck as well as on the left lane. The truck driver took a sharp right turn and crashed into the road divider,” said senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhagad road police station.

The impact was so intense that the truck broke the 10-foot long cement railings and also the iron crash barriers. The truck also hit the high-mast lamp post. While assistant inspector Prashant Kanase said, “The container section of the truck occupied a major area of carriage width of the bypass, while the cabin occupied a lane on the lane leading to Satara. Movement of the vehicles heading towards Satara as well as towards Mumbai was blocked.”

City traffic police diverted the vehicles from the service roads but due to movement of heavy vehicles and the situation returned to normalcy at around 11.30 am.