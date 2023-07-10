Truck jumps divider at Bhumkar Chowk, leads to traffic congestion

On Monday, a coal truck headed from Satara to Mumbai rammed into a divider at the Bhumkar Chowk and skidded over to the opposite lane, injuring the truck driver and causing the coal to fall on the road, leading to traffic jams on the Mumbai-bound carriageway. It took nearly two hours for the traffic to be cleared. Till such time the coal on the road was removed, there were long queues of vehicles near New Katraj Tunnel.

The accident spot at Bhumkar Chowk. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to the Sinhagad police, the accident occurred at around 10.30 am on Monday when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed into the divider at Bhumkar Bridge Chowk, skidding over to the opposite lane of the highway. The coal from the truck fell on the road while the injured driver was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The deadly stretch between New Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge Chowk has seen over 110 fatal accidents from 2014 to May 2023, half of which have been due to human error, according to the police. As per the information shared by the Pune police, four black spots have been identified on this stretch: the Dari Pul Bridge turn, Swami Narayan Temple Chowk and a nearby road, Narhe Selfie Point highway and service road, and Navale Bridge Chowk.

