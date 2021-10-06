Two arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Two workers of a gas agency were arrested for stealing liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders used for cooking from an agency to allegedly sell it in the black market on Tuesday evening.

The two arrested were identified as Chandraprakash Vikramsingh Thakur (19) and Manoj Mahavir Bhardwaj (29), both residents of Prabhatnagar in Pimple Gurav and natives of different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The two men work as delivery executives in a gas agency in Pimpri-Chinchwad and have access to a tempo used for cylinder delivery.

The two deliberately failed to return some cylinders to the agency and used those cylinders to steal cooking gas from the filled cylinders that the agency entrusted them with for delivery to their customers.

The police found them with 31 gas cylinders, a weighing scale, and one refill pipe along with the delivery tempo, according to a statement.

The two had diverted from their delivery route and come to the banks of Pawana river near their house in Prabhatnagar, Pimple Gurav where they were found with the cylinders, according to the police.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 was registered at Sangvi police station. Assistant police inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.