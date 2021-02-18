Two arrested for stealing, selling IT hardware worth ₹70 lakh in Pune
PUNE: The Pune police arrested two persons and recovered networking hardware worth ₹52.5 lakh that they had stolen from a private company in Kalyaninagar.
The duo was identified as Ganesh Dhondiram Dolare (31), a resident of Narhe (Pune) and Kuldeep Ramkaran Chouhan (33) of Bandra East in Mumbai. The two had stolen the networking equipment and Wi-Fi installation related hardware worth ₹70 lakh from the Kalyaninagar based company.
A complaint was lodged by the company’s staff identified as Makrand Madhukar Belulkar of Ambegaon-Budrukh area of Katraj. The man from Narhe was the first one to get arrested in the case.
“Dolare confessed to have stolen Wi-Fi access point and access switch and sold it to the second accused in Mumbai,” read a statement from Yerawada police station officials. A case under Sections 380, 411, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station on February 15.
