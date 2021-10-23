Two booked for causing death of 25-year-old man in Nigdi

PUNE Two people were booked for causing the death of a 25-year-old man who was sleeping in a computer shop without any ventilation in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Anil Agarwal.

The small room with no ventilation was created illegally by two men who owned it, according to the police.

Around 7am on Thursday, a fire engulfed the smaller room, leaving the 25-year-old with 98 per cent burn injuries and eventually killing him.

“The two owned a shop and the man worked as a computer repair professional for them. He was completely shut off as they had locked him from outside. He was a native of Nepal and was working for the past year and a half,” said assistant police inspector Vijaykumar Dhumal of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

“One of the accused owned the entire place and he had illegally built the smaller place and sub-let it to the other accused. They will be arrested after some investigation,” said Dhumal.

A case under Sections 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 52 and 53 of Maharashtra Regional and Town-planning Act, 1966 was registered at Nigdi police station.