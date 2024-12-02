Two booked for illegal sale and storage of LPG cylinders

The Parvati police have booked Pandurang Gajanan Chaudhary, 41, a resident of Dhankawdi, and Chelaram Lakaram Khanariya, 38, a resident of Dandekar Bridge, for selling domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and mini LPG gas cylinders in the area without any legal permit and authorization from the government. The accused were improperly handling the gas cylinders and could potentially cause cylinder gas explosion, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused by illegally storing and selling the LPG gas cylinders through tempo transport posed severe safety risks and devastating consequences to citizens.

The accused were improperly handling the gas cylinders and could potentially cause cylinder gas explosion, police said.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 287 against the accused in the FIR lodged on December 1.