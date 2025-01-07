Two children among 3 killed as truck collides with motorcycle on Shikrapur-Chakan Road

A man and his two children were killed in an accident on the Shikrapur-Chakan Road on Monday. The incident occurred when a truck collided with the motorcycle the man was riding while on his way to drop off his children at the school. Shikrapur police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Sanjay Khedkar, 35, Tanmay Ganesh Khedkar, 9, and Shivam Ganesh Khedkar, 5, all residents of Pimple Jagtap.

The accused driver Dhyaneshwar Jivan Rankhamb ,35, from Sonegaon in Dharashiv district was under influence of alcohol while driving the truck. He was arrested, said officials.

Deepratan Gaikwad, senior police inspector from Shikrapur station, said, “While overtaking, the truck driver failed to notice the motorcycle. He lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision.”

Police said as per the complaint filed by Kunal Khedkar, cousin brother of Ganesh, a case has been filed against the truck driver under sections of 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 184, 185 of the Motor Vehicle.

Police officials said that the deaths of the two young children enraged the locals, leading to a brief law-and-order situation in the area. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.