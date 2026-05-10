...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two cops suspended in separate cases

Two Pune police constables were suspended for domestic harassment and corruption allegations, following departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings.

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
Advertisement

In what has caused major embarrassment for the Pune police, the Pune city Commissionerate administration has suspended two constables in separate cases involving allegations of domestic harassment and corruption, officials said on Thursday. The suspended constables were identified as Hanumant Gulab Kamble and Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered the action following departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings in the two cases, officials said.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered the action following departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings in the two cases, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Kamble was attached to the Kalepadal police station and was suspended after his wife filed a complaint accusing him of prolonged physical and mental harassment. As per the complaint, Kamble got married in January 2003 and has two children aged 12 and nine years. According to his wife, he had become irregular in returning home over the past one-and-a-half years and frequently cited police investigations, emergency duties and hospital-related assignments as reasons for the late nights. She further alleged that Kamble would lock himself inside the bedroom while speaking on the phone, and was frequently caught chatting with another woman. When his wife questioned him, he said that the woman had approached the police station with a complaint against her husband and that he had helped her, leading to an acquaintance.

In the second case, constable Ganesh Kaspate attached to the Koregaon Park police station, was suspended after being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case.

According to investigators, Kaspate demanded money from a businessman in connection with a non-bailable warrant issued by a Hyderabad court in a cheque bouncing case.

Officials alleged that Kaspate had earlier extorted 5 lakh from the complainant and later demanded an additional 2.5 lakh. The ACB allegedly laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the 1.5 lakh bribe. Following the operation, a case was registered against Kaspate at Koregaon Park police station and he was arrested. A court remanded him to police custody till May 10. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP – zone 5) Rajlakshmi Shivankar issued Kaspate’s suspension order, the police said.

 
bribery case corruption pune police
Home / Cities / Pune / Two cops suspended in separate cases
Home / Cities / Pune / Two cops suspended in separate cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.