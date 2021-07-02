Two criminals booked under MPDA law

The crime branch has arrested two criminals under the MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act) for involvement in criminal activities taking the total number of arrests under the law to 28.

The two accused identified as Kiran Vinod Thorat ( 26), a resident of Market Yard and Sachin Parshuram Mane ( 22), a resident of Swargate have as many as 15 serious criminal offences lodged against them at Faraskhana and Kondhwa police stations.

Market Yard police Station in charge Anagha Deshpande moved an application before Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta booking them under MPDA Act and externing them outside city limits.

The duo has been charged for spreading fear and terror in the society.

Pune police commissioner Gupta has been taking a series of steps of putting hardcore criminals behind bars and taking action as preventive measures.

According to the police, as many as 28 dangerous criminals have been booked under MPDA during last nine months.