Two dead in road accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Two bike-borne men were killed in an accident reported at Somatane Phata on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Wednesday, said officials. The two-wheelers were hit by an SUV car (HT PHOTO)

According to the highway police, the accident occurred at around 8:15 am near Hotel Bholenath on Somatane Phata. The two-wheelers were hit by an SUV car.

The car driver has been booked and a case has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Shankar Shelke (38) of Nigdi and Bhalchandra Kisan Aherkar (37) of Pimpri-Chinchwad .

A case under sections 279, 304 (a) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

Highways SP Lata Phad said that further investigation in the accident was underway. Meanwhile, autopsy of the deceased was performed, after which the bodies were handed over to next of the kin, she added.

