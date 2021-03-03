IND USA
Two fire incidents reported in Pune within 12 hours, no casualties

Two fire incidents were recorded from Pune in one day within hours of each other on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST

Two fire incidents were recorded from Pune in one day within hours of each other on Wednesday. While one was reported in the early morning hours from central Pune, one was reported roughly 12 hours after it from the southern part of the city.

In the Rasta peth area of Pune, a fire broke out near Madrasi Ganapati temple around 3 am on Tuesday.

While there were no casualties reported, three houses, a couple of two-wheelers, and a car were gutted in the fire.

The fire department rushed six fire tenders to the spot and doused the fire after an hour-long operation.

In another incident reported from Bibvewadi in Pune, a fire was reported from a factory of decoration material production.

The fire department rushed six fire tenders on this spot as well. The fire officials are checking if there were any workers inside the factory during the incident.

“So far we do not have reports of any casualties that were reported from either of the incidents,” said an official of the fire department control room.

A huge smoke billowed from the factory, as per the visuals, possibly due to the plastic material that was in the factory for making decoration material, according to another officer of the control room.

