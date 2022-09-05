Two girls who went missing from Kusgaon rescued by police in 4 hours

In a shocking incident, two minor girls who went missing from Kusgaon in Maval tehsil were found onboard the Panvel-Nanded train in Osmanabad on Saturday, said police officials from Pune rural.

According to police two minor girls aged 13 and 12 years went to school on Saturday, early morning around 7:30 am, but did not return home. When parents approached the school authority at around 2:30 pm they came to know that, the girls had left from school.

Parents contacted their friends and relatives, however, the girls were not found. Subhash Jadhav, father of the missing girls, lodged a complaint with Lonavla rural police at 9pm on the same day.

Considering the gravity of the case, Lonavla rural police formed two teams and initiated a search operation.

Police informer told that two girls were spotted on Pune railway station premises on Saturday evening. Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached Pune railway station and cross-checked CCTV footage. Both girls were spotted in the CCTV footage at the railway station premises around 5:15 pm. CCTV footage further revealed that both girls boarded the Panvel-Nanded train. A team of Lonavla rural police was deployed towards Nanded to track missing girls. Meanwhile, officials contacted police stations on the Panvel-Nanded railway route.

When the train halted at Osmanabad railway station, the police there spotted the missing girls and later handed over them to Lonavla rural police at around 12:55 am on Sunday.

Police inspector Nilesh Mane said, “Considering the gravity of the incidence, we took immediate steps and the missing girls were found within four hours. The minor were reunited with the family.”

Senior official from Pune rural said, “The girls were fed with their father’s drinking habit. He used to beat them up for petty reasons and so the girls were going to one of their relative’s house at Gulbarga in Karnataka.”