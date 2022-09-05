Two girls who went missing from Kusgaon rescued by police in 4 hours
The girls were fed with their father’s drinking habit. He used to beat them up for petty reasons and so the girls were going to one of their relative’s house at Gulbarga in Karnataka, said police
In a shocking incident, two minor girls who went missing from Kusgaon in Maval tehsil were found onboard the Panvel-Nanded train in Osmanabad on Saturday, said police officials from Pune rural.
According to police two minor girls aged 13 and 12 years went to school on Saturday, early morning around 7:30 am, but did not return home. When parents approached the school authority at around 2:30 pm they came to know that, the girls had left from school.
Parents contacted their friends and relatives, however, the girls were not found. Subhash Jadhav, father of the missing girls, lodged a complaint with Lonavla rural police at 9pm on the same day.
Considering the gravity of the case, Lonavla rural police formed two teams and initiated a search operation.
Police informer told that two girls were spotted on Pune railway station premises on Saturday evening. Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached Pune railway station and cross-checked CCTV footage. Both girls were spotted in the CCTV footage at the railway station premises around 5:15 pm. CCTV footage further revealed that both girls boarded the Panvel-Nanded train. A team of Lonavla rural police was deployed towards Nanded to track missing girls. Meanwhile, officials contacted police stations on the Panvel-Nanded railway route.
When the train halted at Osmanabad railway station, the police there spotted the missing girls and later handed over them to Lonavla rural police at around 12:55 am on Sunday.
Police inspector Nilesh Mane said, “Considering the gravity of the incidence, we took immediate steps and the missing girls were found within four hours. The minor were reunited with the family.”
Senior official from Pune rural said, “The girls were fed with their father’s drinking habit. He used to beat them up for petty reasons and so the girls were going to one of their relative’s house at Gulbarga in Karnataka.”
-
‘No entry’ violators cause traffic chaos irk Sadashiv peth residents
Despite the entire road from Khajina vihir chowk to Nagnath Par chowk being a one-way and the pandals of prominent Ganapati mandals put up at each of these chowks prominently displaying 'no entry' hoardings, motorists and bike riders continue to enter the road from the wrong side, that too during evening peak hours, causing congestion and pollution and annoying the residents of Sadashiv peth in the bargain.
-
Gang posing as I-T officials robs Khanna man of ₹25L
A gang of miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed ₹25 lakh from the home of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village in Khanna in the wee hours of Sunday. The complainant, Sajjan Singh, said that he was at home with his wife, son and two other relatives, when four masked miscreants – including two turbaned men, barged into their home posing as I-T officials at around 5 am.
-
No water in Peth areas amid festivities, residents irked
Punekars celebrating the Ganpati festival especially Gauri poojan in all the peth areas, including the suburbs of Sahakarnagar and Parvati, were deprived of water supply for the entire day on Sunday following disruption of services at the Parvati Waterworks station. The residents of the peth areas including Bibvewadi and Parvati complained of complete breakdown of water supply. According to a resident of Mukundnagar, Rohit Kulkarni, the supply was restored only by evening.
-
Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver
The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police. The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.
-
LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC. LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics