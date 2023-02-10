Two HDFC Bank officials sentenced to 3 years in prison

PUNE

In a bribery case involving two HDFC bank officials, the Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune (Maharashtra) sentenced culprits Nitin Nikam and Ganesh Dhaiygude to serve three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Furthermore, the court fined Nikam, the then Relationship Manager, HDFC Bank, Baramati branch, ₹60,000, and Dhaiygude, the then Rural Sales Executive, HDFC Bank, Jalochi, ₹10,000.

On July 30, 2020, the CBI filed a case against Nikam. He was accused of demanding a bribe of ₹2.70 lakh from the complainant in exchange for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of ₹99 lakh to the complainant from HDFC Bank’s Baramati branch.

Later, the bribe was negotiated to ₹2.25 lakh, with an initial payment of ₹2 lakh. Nikam dispatched his subordinate Dhaiygude to collect the bribe from the complainant.

The CBI set a trap and caught the rural sales executive red-handed while accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Both of the accused were arrested, and searches were conducted at their homes, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. Following an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against both accused on December 18, 2020 before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune. The accused were both found guilty and convicted by the trial court.