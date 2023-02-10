Home / Cities / Pune News / Two HDFC Bank officials sentenced to 3 years in prison

Two HDFC Bank officials sentenced to 3 years in prison

pune news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 10:20 PM IST

On July 30, 2020, the CBI filed a case against Nikam. He was accused of demanding a bribe of ₹2.70 lakh from the complainant in exchange for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of ₹99 lakh

The CBI set a trap and caught the rural sales executive red-handed while accepting a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh bribe from the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The CBI set a trap and caught the rural sales executive red-handed while accepting a 2 lakh bribe from the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE

In a bribery case involving two HDFC bank officials, the Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune (Maharashtra) sentenced culprits Nitin Nikam and Ganesh Dhaiygude to serve three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Furthermore, the court fined Nikam, the then Relationship Manager, HDFC Bank, Baramati branch, 60,000, and Dhaiygude, the then Rural Sales Executive, HDFC Bank, Jalochi, 10,000.

On July 30, 2020, the CBI filed a case against Nikam. He was accused of demanding a bribe of 2.70 lakh from the complainant in exchange for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of 99 lakh to the complainant from HDFC Bank’s Baramati branch.

Later, the bribe was negotiated to 2.25 lakh, with an initial payment of 2 lakh. Nikam dispatched his subordinate Dhaiygude to collect the bribe from the complainant.

The CBI set a trap and caught the rural sales executive red-handed while accepting a 2 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Both of the accused were arrested, and searches were conducted at their homes, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. Following an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against both accused on December 18, 2020 before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune. The accused were both found guilty and convicted by the trial court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out