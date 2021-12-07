Home / Cities / Pune News / Two held, 2 on the run in kidnapping case in Pune
Two held, 2 on the run in kidnapping case in Pune

A group of four men allegedly asked the eatery owner for a monthly extortion cost in exchange of no trouble from them
The Pune police arrested two men for kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old eatery owner from Dhanori on Saturday afternoon. (AFP)
The Pune police arrested two men for kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old eatery owner from Dhanori on Saturday afternoon. (AFP)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police arrested two men for kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old eatery owner from Dhanori on Saturday afternoon.

The two arrested have been identified as Abhijit Datta Pakhre (24) and Shrishailya Somnath Mhaske (20) both residents of Munjoba Vasti in Dhanori area of Pune. Two more accused are on the run, said officials.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by a 22-year-old man who owns a breakfast snack handcart in the area.

A group of four men allegedly asked the eatery owner for a monthly extortion cost in exchange of no trouble from them. When the complainant refused, they kidnapped him from his house and took him to a place near Hadapsar in a car, according to the complainant.

The men allegedly assaulted him and threatened to repeat the assault if he failed to pay the money, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 363, 387, 452, 324, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station. Assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam of Vishrantwadi police station is investigating the case.

