Two held for disrupting route march in Janta Vasahat

PUNE A joint route march of Pune Police and Border Security Force (BSF ) in Janta Vasahat was disrupted after an autorickshaw driver blocked their route which was later followed by his wife and mother roughing up a woman police constable. Pune Police and BSF joint route march in Janta Vasahat was disrupted after autorickshaw driver blocked their path and his wife and mother roughing up a woman police constable. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A complaint was lodged by Avinash Uttam Kamble, 35, a resident of Parvati after which the accused identified as Somnath Das Chaudhary, 40, and his wife Rani were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday near Shankar temple at around 6 pm.

According to police, seven officers of Parvati police station, 43 police constables beat marshals and one unit of BSF was conducting a route march on foot in Janata Colony. On the way back after completing the route march, an auto driver was requested by the beat marshal and a constable to take the rickshaw to the side of the road to let the route march pass through the area. Instead, the auto driver blocked the road by parking the rickshaw in the middle road and started abusing the policemen on duty.

A large crowd of people gathered at the spot. In the meantime, the auto driver called his wife and mother.

The rickshaw driver took off his shirt and started rolling on the road and sustained bruises on his stomach and back. When the women police tried to take his wife and mother aside, the duo bit her hand.