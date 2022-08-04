Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district

The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district.

According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village.

Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.

Considering the gravity of the incident, police formed a team and the body of the victim was found around 18 hours after her abduction behind a Zilla Parishad school in the village.

Sanjay Jagtap, a senior police inspector of Kamshet police station, said after the medical report it has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted by the accused. Within 24 hours after the incident, we have arrested both the accused in this case.’’

Initially, Kamshet police had registered a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, after confirmation of murder, police added sections 302, 376 and 201, along with sections 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).

