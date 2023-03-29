Two held for using dummy candidate to clear exam organised by defence dept

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly using a dummy candidate for the multi-skilled worker exam (group c) organised by the defence department on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Dipu Kumar (23), who hails from Bihar and Shailendra Singh (24), from Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to Vishrantwadi police, a recruitment exam was held on March 28 for the positions of multi-skilled workers and cook with the Border Road Organisation. Police said, at around 9 am Tuesday at the Dhanori exam centre, the invigilator suspected a candidate as the photograph on the identity card did not match him.

During a police investigation, it was found that Singh sent Kumar to write the exam on his behalf, which is against the exam rules, hence both of them have been booked.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections 419, 420, 34 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last year, a recruitment scam was uncovered, which has put military officers of Southern Command, Pune on high alert for any exam-related misconduct. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.