Two held in connection with attack on Chandrakant Tingre

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The Pune city police have arrested two individuals in connection with the attack on Chandrakant Tingre, the husband of former corporator Surekha Tingre from Wadgaonsheri constituency, during the election campaign.

The accused have been identified as Rewan Tanaji Lagas, 20, a resident of Gokul Nagar Katraj and Pranajit Achyut Shide,24, a resident of Handewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police, the attack was allegedly carried out due to Tingre’s political shift to the NCP-SP faction ahead of the elections.

The accused have been identified as Rewan Tanaji Lagas, 20, a resident of Gokul Nagar Katraj and Pranajit Achyut Shide,24, a resident of Handewadi.

Tingre was attacked by two accused on November 19 at around 3:45 pm when he was near Dhanori Jakat Naka.

On the day of the attack, Tingre and his driver, Sachin Gaikwad, had gone to the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) office. After parking the car, Tingre stepped out. At that moment, three to four individuals on a motorcycle approached him and threw cement blocks and bricks at him in which he was seriously injured.

