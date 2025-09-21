Two held in Delhi robbery case, booty worth 1.56 crore recovered

Pune police crime branch and its Sangli counterpart on Friday arrested the two accused linked to a jewellery shop robbery case in Delhi and recovered valuables worth ₹1.56 crore from their possession. The accused were identified as Prashant Rajkumar Kadam and Shubham Rajaram Kambale of Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the suspects barged into Bhola Jewellers in Chota Bazar in Shahadara area pretending to be policemen and looted ₹20 lakh cash, 1,400 grams gold ornaments, gold biscuits and 3kg silver, besides kidnapping a shop employee.

The teams apprehended the duo from villages in Sangli and handed them over to the Delhi crime branch.

Satish Shinde, inspector, Sangli police said, “One of the unidentified accused who worked at the jewellery shop had hatched the plan and called his two friends to Delhi to execute it. He was allegedly kidnapped by the duo, as part of their plot, and later dropped in Rajasthan.”