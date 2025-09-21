Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two held in Delhi robbery case, booty worth 1.56 crore recovered

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:02 am IST

Suspects barged into Bhola Jewellers in Chota Bazar in Shahadara area pretending to be policemen and looted ₹20 lakh cash, 1,400 grams gold ornaments, gold biscuits and 3kg silver, besides kidnapping a shop employee

Pune police crime branch and its Sangli counterpart on Friday arrested the two accused linked to a jewellery shop robbery case in Delhi and recovered valuables worth 1.56 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Prashant Rajkumar Kadam and Shubham Rajaram Kambale of Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused were identified as Prashant Rajkumar Kadam and Shubham Rajaram Kambale of Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused were identified as Prashant Rajkumar Kadam and Shubham Rajaram Kambale of Sangli district.

According to the police, the suspects barged into Bhola Jewellers in Chota Bazar in Shahadara area pretending to be policemen and looted 20 lakh cash, 1,400 grams gold ornaments, gold biscuits and 3kg silver, besides kidnapping a shop employee.

The teams apprehended the duo from villages in Sangli and handed them over to the Delhi crime branch.

Satish Shinde, inspector, Sangli police said, “One of the unidentified accused who worked at the jewellery shop had hatched the plan and called his two friends to Delhi to execute it. He was allegedly kidnapped by the duo, as part of their plot, and later dropped in Rajasthan.”

News / Cities / Pune / Two held in Delhi robbery case, booty worth 1.56 crore recovered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On