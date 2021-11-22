Two held in separate cases of vehicle theft in Pune

Akhbar Hussain Shaikh (27), from Velhe, has been arrested on a charge of stealing motorcycles from different parts of Pune since lockdown restrictions came into effect in March 2020.

The police have recovered four motorcycles from his possession and said that the accused had lost his job during the lockdown and began stealing two-wheelers.

A police patrol team under the guidance of senior police inspector Sunil Zavare apprehended and later arrested Shaikh on Friday near Bibwewadi bus depot around 6 pm.

During sustained interrogation, the accused spilt the beans and revealed that he had stolen four bikes from Koregaonkar Park, Bibwewadi and Sahakarnagar police station areas. He told the police about the locations of the stolen two-wheelers to the police after which the detection branch sleuths recovered the stolen bikes worth ₹1.05 lakh from his possession.

Investigation officer Zavare stated, “Shaikh who is a casual labourer lost his job stole the bikes to raise money for the treatment of his wife who is pregnant. He scouted the places in advance and struck at public places for stealing the motorcycles,” he said.

In another case, the Bund Garden police have arrested site worker Akhtar Chand Mujawar (44), of Banwadi in Satara district for stealing 13 motorcycles from Sassoon General Hospital premises.

Bund Garden senior inspector Yashwant Gawari, inspector Ashwini Satpute and their team arrested Mujawar from his native place on Saturday evening.

The investigators studied the CCTV footage of the various establishments near the Sassoon general hospital and found that Mujavar was stealing motorcycles.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Sagar Patil said, “ Mujavar started stealing bikes from August 21 this year when he came visiting a relative in the hospital. At that time, he saw that there was nobody to keep a watch on the two-wheelers and stole the bikes.”

According to the police, as many as 17 motorcycles have been reported stolen from the area of Sassoon general hospital.