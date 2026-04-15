Pune: The Airport police arrested two persons on Monday night for allegedly attempting to sell MD (mephedrone) drugs in the Viman Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday. A team carried out the action following specific information about drug peddling activity.

Two held with MD drugs worth ₹ 27 lakh in Viman Nagar

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by a senior police Inspector laid a trap in the locality and intercepted the suspects while they were allegedly waiting to deliver the contraband to potential buyers.

During the search, police recovered approximately 8 grams of the MD drug, estimated to be worth ₹26.71 lakh in the illegal market. Additionally, police seized a car and a two-wheeler that the accused used for transportation and distribution. The total value of the seized property stands at around ₹27 lakh.

The operation involved officers and staff from the Airport police station who have been actively cracking down on drug-related offences in the area.

Police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and to identify whether the accused are part of a larger drug trafficking network.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as part of their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as part of their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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