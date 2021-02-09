Two Hingoli natives booked for assault at Chakan hospital

Two engineers from Khed area of Pune were remanded to two days in custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for assaulting a security guard and a policeman and pushing a doctor at Chakan government hospital on Monday.

The two arrested were identified as Shrikant Ghanshyam Ambore (24) and Kanhaiya Yadav Dhawale (24) a resident of Kharabwadi in Khed and both natives of Takalgaon in Hingoli.

They had come to the hospital in order to get treatment for their wounds caused after suffering a fall from the motorbike they were riding at 1 am on Monday.

“They were drunk and had fallen off the bike that one of them was riding. One had some face injury while the other had a minor injury. They came near the hospital and were honking. My colleagues and I were attending to a woman who was close to delivering a baby. While I rushed out, the security asked them what was wrong, and they started hitting him. I tried to go near the door and call the police when they realised what was happening and tried to manhandle me and followed me outside the door. As the policeman came, one of them tried to run away but could not cross the compound wall. So instead, he threw a stone at the policeman. After they were subdued, we treated their wounds before the police took them away,” said Dr Vinayak Dnyaneshwar Mohole (25), a resident doctor at the hospital that was manhandled.

The two men were arrested and produced in a court later on Monday.

“The court remanded them to police custody until Tuesday. They work in the private sector. They had arrived at the hospital 10-15 minutes before the assault happened and did not want to wait for the doctors to attend them,” said police sub-inspector VJ Panchamukh of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 85 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and Section 4 of Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical. Professionals and Medical Institutions Act was registered at Chakan police station.