Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two in cargo theft racket held with home appliance worth 23 lakh

Two in cargo theft racket held with home appliance worth 23 lakh

pune news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:24 PM IST
As per the complaint, a cargo container loaded with various electronic home appliances including 71 electric Elica Chimneys was ready for delivery and parked in Gokulnagar. However, unknown persons stole all the appliances
The incident took place between July 18 and 19 in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kondhwa police busted a well organised interstate cargo theft racket involved in stealing costly home appliances from loaded in cargo trucks, said officials on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shravanlal Vishnaram Choudhari (30) and Rajuram Kushalram Chaudhari (32) both from Rajashthan. They were arrested from Pisoli on August 4.

The incident took place between July 18 and 19 in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa.

As per the complaint, a cargo container loaded with various electronic home appliances including 71 electric Elica Chimneys was ready for delivery and parked in Gokulnagar. However, unknown persons stole all the appliances.

According to police officials, they received information that two people are likely to visit Pisoli for a recce and plan a robbery. Acting on this tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested them. They committed to their involvement in the Gokulnagar theft during interrogation.

Senior police inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station said, “There are almost 10 cases registered against them at various police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chicnhwad. In addition to that, Nagpur and Hyderabad police are looking for them in almost 20 theft cases registered there.’

RELATED STORIES

Speaking more about modus of operandi, Swapnil Patil police sub-inspector said, “They conduct theft only in loaded truck of home appliances. They do a lot of research and recce before the robbery.”

Around 69 electric Elica Chimneys , 25 pressure cookers, two home refrigerators , two motorcycles and two Eicher cargo tempos worth 23,04,555 have been recovered from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP