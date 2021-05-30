Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two in police custody for selling Remdesivir on black market

Two men were remanded to police custody by a local court on Sunday for selling vials of Remdesivir on the black market in Pune for ₹15,000 each
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Two men were remanded to police custody by a local court on Sunday for selling vials of Remdesivir on the black market in Pune for 15,000 each. Two vials of Remdesivir injection, used for treatment of Covid-19 infection, were recovered from a man in Vadgaon Budrukh area of Pune on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Vishal Anant More (28), a resident of Jadhavnagar in Vadgaon-Budrukh area of Pune. He led the police to the arrested of another person. The second arrested person was identified as Shambhuraj Lal, Kothrud.

“He is a worker at a pharmacy for the past 4-5 years. He was well versed with the medicines. He charged 15,000 per vial. Investigation for a possible past sale is on. He has named another medical store worker who supplied him with the vials. We have arrested him as well. They are both in police custody,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Pune police crime branch.

Assistant police inspector Lakshman Dhengale is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 26 of Drug Price Control Order, 2013; Essential Commodities Act, 1955; and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 was registered at Sinhagad road police station against More.

