Two injured as wada wall collapses in Nana peth after heavy rains

Two people were injured after a portion of a dilapidated wada collapsed in Nana peth following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.

The wall of the second floor collapsed on Monday midnight, making it the second wall collapse incident in the city in the past 12 hours.

“We received a call at 11.59 am that two people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. We rushed to the spot. Four people were living in the house, two of the were rescued by the locals, and escaped unhurt. The two others were rescued by the fire brigade officials and are critically injured,” said Pradeep Khedkar, station duty officer, who along with a team of eight firemen led the rescue operation.

“The two were trapped very deep under the debris and it was difficult to rescue them. With the help of a spreader and other equipment we managed to bring them out from the debris,” added Khedkar.

In another incident, a portion of a wall collapsed at a wada in Somwar peth at around 10 pm on Monday. No casualty or injury was recorded, said officials.

“We appeal residents of old wadas to shift to a safe location, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for the city in the next few days,”said Sudhir Kadam, superintendent engineer (building department) Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Earlier, the PMC had issued notices to 478 wadas which were in a dangerous condition. Out of these, 28 were also demolished.