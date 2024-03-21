 Two injured in alleged firing incident at Katraj - Hindustan Times
Two injured in alleged firing incident at Katraj

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 21, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Firing incident at Santosh Nagar in Katraj injures two, including a minor. No bullet injuries reported, but a ruckus led to a minor being injured. Search ongoing for the three accused.

Two including one minor were injured after a firing incident reported at Santosh Nagar in Katraj on Wednesday, police said. Rushikesh Barade (23), an on-record criminal and another minor were injured in this incident. However, police claimed that no bullet injuries were reported in this incident.

After the situation escalated, a ruckus ensued resulting in a bullet being fired from a revolver. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per police information, on Tuesday, cricket matches were organised at Santosh Nagar. During one of the matches, two groups indulged in heated arguments, which continued during matches on Wednesday. After the situation escalated, a ruckus ensued resulting in a bullet being fired from a revolver.

Police informed no bullet injuries were reported, however, a minor sustained injuries during the brawl. As per police information, officers from Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station rushed to the spot and a search for the three accused is going on.

Pune
