Home / Cities / Pune News / Two killed in hit-and-run incidents in Pune

Two killed in hit-and-run incidents in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 27, 2023 10:19 PM IST

FIRs have been filed against unknown vehicle drivers in both hit-and-run cases at Loni Kalbhor and LoniKand police stations under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 and 338

Pune: Two people were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases reported in the city on Saturday. In both cases, the accused car driver crushed the victims and fled the scene.

A resident of Katakewadi in LoniKand was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A resident of Katakewadi in LoniKand was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Akash Bhakt, a resident of Uruli Devachi, was on his way to Pune from Hadapsar on Saturday. Around 3 pm, he was near the Zoom Hotel on the Pune-Saswad road. An unknown vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, crushing him to death. According to police, they have collected CCTV footage in the area and are in the process of identifying vehicles.

In another similar incident, Gunwant Ingale, a resident of Katakewadi in LoniKand was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road.

According to police, Ingale was attempting to cross the Ahmednagar-Pune highway near Vitthalwadi Kaman on Saturday around 8 pm, when he collided with a speeding car. According to locals, the car driver did not stop after the incident. Police also stated that vehicle identification in this regard is in progress.

FIRs have been filed against unknown vehicle drivers in both hit-and-run cases at Loni Kalbhor and LoniKand police stations under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way),338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person) and 304(a) (Causing death by negligence), respectively, and further investigation is ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out