Two killed in hit-and-run incidents in Pune

Pune: Two people were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases reported in the city on Saturday. In both cases, the accused car driver crushed the victims and fled the scene. A resident of Katakewadi in LoniKand was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Akash Bhakt, a resident of Uruli Devachi, was on his way to Pune from Hadapsar on Saturday. Around 3 pm, he was near the Zoom Hotel on the Pune-Saswad road. An unknown vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, crushing him to death. According to police, they have collected CCTV footage in the area and are in the process of identifying vehicles.

In another similar incident, Gunwant Ingale, a resident of Katakewadi in LoniKand was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road.

According to police, Ingale was attempting to cross the Ahmednagar-Pune highway near Vitthalwadi Kaman on Saturday around 8 pm, when he collided with a speeding car. According to locals, the car driver did not stop after the incident. Police also stated that vehicle identification in this regard is in progress.

FIRs have been filed against unknown vehicle drivers in both hit-and-run cases at Loni Kalbhor and LoniKand police stations under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way),338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person) and 304(a) (Causing death by negligence), respectively, and further investigation is ongoing.