Home / Cities / Pune News / Two lakh traffic violation e-challans settled in Pune court
pune news

Two lakh traffic violation e-challans settled in Pune court

Pune: Citizens have been visiting the district court to pay the e-challan issued by the Pune city police for violation of traffic rules
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:09 AM IST
HT Image

Pune: Citizens have been visiting the district court to pay the e-challan issued by the Pune city police for violation of traffic rules. More than two lakh e-challans issued by the traffic police for violating traffic rules was to be settled in the Lok Adalat on September 25. For this, notices are being sent to the vehicle owners concerned.

The notice states that the offence is punishable under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating traffic rules. If the violator does not pay the fine either online or at the Motor Vehicle Court on the district court premises, then further action will be initiated.

Citizens have started filing their fines in court since September 24 to avoid further action if the fines are not paid. The facility has also been made available online to pay the fines imposed by the traffic police. A link to this is also given in the message sent to citizens. The traffic branch has taken strong steps for enforcement of rules in the city.

