Two legal advisors of Pune MSEDCL arrested in bribery case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune unit, arrested two legal advisors of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Tuesday for accepting bribe of ₹40,000 to give a favourable report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Satyajit Vikram Pawar, who works as a legal advisor (Class 1) at MSEDCL office in Rasta Peth and Sameer Ramnath Chavan, who works as an assistant legal advisor (Class 1) at Ganeshkhind MSEDCL office.

According to the complaint, he had to install 11 electric metres in the building. On his application, an objection was raised. Hence to give a favourable report on the objection raised, the accused demanded ₹40,000 from the complainant.

The complainant approached ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000.

ACB officials further told that the accused have been arrested and a case regarding the same has been registered at Samarth police station under sections 7, 7(a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACB officials said the accused have been produced in the court and it has remanded police custody to them till February 17.