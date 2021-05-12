Two men arrested for online scam involving nude videos

Two men have been arrested in Rajasthan in a case involving at least 100 males, in the age group of 25 to 55 years, being duped in an online scam involving nude videos of the victims. The accused posed as women, befriended the victims and then solicited the nude videos, based on which the victims were then blackmailed.

The duo have been arrested by the Rajasthan police following an investigation by a special squad under Pune DCP (Crime) Bhagyashree Navtake.

Senior Inspector D S Hake, part of the probe, said police have found bank accounts, IP address and are in touch with the Rajasthan Police regarding the case.

“We visited Rajasthan and our investigations revealed that they extorted and blackmailed their victims and took sums ranging between ₹3,000 and ₹25,000. Currently, the duo is in the custody of Bharatpur police in Rajasthan and after their investigation is complete, their custody will be given to the Pune cyber police. We have received 100 such complaints from different areas of Pune.”

According tricksters used photos of women as their profile shots and chatted with victims. They then used a voice modulation software due to chat.

“We are taking strong action in this case,” inspector Hake added.

