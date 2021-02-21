Two men killed in separate road accidents

Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday.

The one deceased in a hit-and-run case on Friday midnight was identified as Ajay Lokesh Gaikwad (24) who was riding on a motorbike, according to the police.

A 24-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run incident at around 12:20am at the end of Mundhwa bridge.

“He is a native of Varkute village in Indapur. His family was in Mohammadwadi area and they have collected the body after post-mortem. It was a hit-and-run case, and we are looking for security footage of the incident to identify what kind of vehicle it was,” said assistant police inspector S Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) was registered at Hadapsar police station against the unidentified person.

Hours before Gaikwad was killed, in another collision between a biker and a truck, a 22-year-old biker was killed.

Ritesh Sanjay Mishra, (22), a resident of Warje Malwadi, Pune and a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh lost his life.

A case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of IPC and Sections 184 and 119/177 of MVA was registered at Sinhagad road police station. Police sub-inspector AB Kale of Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.