Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two men on bike killed in accident on Karvenagar bridge
pune news

Two men on bike killed in accident on Karvenagar bridge

PUNE: Two men were killed after their speeding motorbike hit a safety barrier at the bridge in Karvenagar area of Pune
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:51 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Two men were killed after their speeding motorbike hit a safety barrier at the bridge in Karvenagar area of Pune.

The incident happened around 11:30pm on Wednesday, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Shankar Ingale (27) and Salil Ismail Kokare (20) of Warje Malwadi. The duo was headed to see the Dagdusheth Ganpati in Budhwar peth during the late night hours to avoid crowd.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Warje Malwadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Puneite highlights parking woes through ‘bike monument’, pictures go viral

State issues GR for implementing 7th pay commission for PMC employees

Sahakarnagar residents furious as PMC-run gym shuts down

Lt Gen Ramasethu is new director-commandant of AFMC, Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP