Two men on bike killed in accident on Karvenagar bridge

PUNE: Two men were killed after their speeding motorbike hit a safety barrier at the bridge in Karvenagar area of Pune.

The incident happened around 11:30pm on Wednesday, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Shankar Ingale (27) and Salil Ismail Kokare (20) of Warje Malwadi. The duo was headed to see the Dagdusheth Ganpati in Budhwar peth during the late night hours to avoid crowd.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Warje Malwadi police station.