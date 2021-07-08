Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two minor boys apprehended for sexual assault and extortion

Two minor boys were apprehended for sexual assault and extortion of another minor boy in a densely populated area of Sahakarnagar
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Two minor boys were apprehended for sexual assault and extortion of another minor boy in a densely populated area of Sahakarnagar.

All three boys are in the age group of 15-16 years and are all high school students, according to the police.

“It first happened in November 2020 and they used the incident to extort money from him and continued abusing him. His father started realising that the money had been going missing and found out where it was going,” said senior police inspector Swati Desai of Sahakarnagar police station.

All three boys live in the same area and come from economically moderate families, according to the police.

The survivor boy has so far stolen 1, 72,000 cash from home to pay the extortion money, according to senior police inspector Desai. However, the police are searching for places where they spent it and investigating whether that is the correct number.

The boys were sent for medical examination and the two apprehended will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) later.

A case under Sections 377 and 384 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

