Two Nepali nationals arrested for house break-in, theft in Pune’s Nigdi area

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two Nepali nationals in connection with a house break-in and theft case. The accused allegedly intoxicated the victim before stealing cash and valuables worth ₹16.20 lakh. According to police officials, the accused woman and a man gained entry into the victim’s house as maids. Within 15 days they identified valuables inside the house. Later, on the day of the incident, considering no one was in the house the woman administered an intoxicating substance, rendering the victim unconscious. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on November 24, 2024, at Nigdi Pradhikaran area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The accused have been identified as Navin Bahadur Rudra Bahadur Shahi (24), a resident of Dailekh in Nepal and Nar Bahadur Deep Bahadur Shahi (38) from Kailali in Nepal.

The duo was arrested on April 20 from Bengaluru airport when they were planning to leave for Nepal. A search of the three others including a woman is underway, said police.

In December, Nigdi police arrested Kamal Bahadur Narayan Shahi from Hinjewadi for providing shelter to the victims.

According to police officials, the accused woman and a man gained entry into the victim’s house as maids. Within 15 days they identified valuables inside the house. Later, on the day of the incident, considering no one was in the house the woman administered an intoxicating substance, rendering the victim unconscious. The woman and a man then looted the house, making away with a significant amount of cash, jewellery, and other valuables.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the Nigdi police launched an investigation. After reviewing CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence, the police successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects.

Police investigation revealed that the accused used social media messengers for communication. They tried to avoid phone calls in order to evade their digital footprints.

Ambarish Deshmukh, assistant police inspector elaborating on modus of operandi said, “Accused use to target rich people in metro cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru. Where they get entry into the house as a maid couple. Within in next 15 -30 days, they stole valuables and left the city.’’

According to Deshmukh, the accused sold all stolen jewellery in Nepal and the recovery process is going on. As of now, police have recovered gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were involved in similar house break-in and robbery cases in Bengaluru and a case in Kasaragod, Kerala.