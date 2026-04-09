Two new block stations to improve Pune rail traffic

The Pune Railway Division plans to develop two block stations on the Pune–Daund and Pune–Miraj routes to improve operations and passenger facilities. Currently, Manjari functions as a basic halt for DEMU trains due to the lack of signalling and loop lines. A nearly 12-km Hadapsar–Loni stretch operates as a single block, allowing only one train at a time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Manjari station will be upgraded from a ‘D’ category flag station to a ‘B’ category station, while a new station will come up at Ramtekdi. The move is expected to ease train movement and benefit commuters on both routes.

Currently, Manjari functions as a basic halt for DEMU trains due to the lack of signalling and loop lines. A nearly 12-km Hadapsar–Loni stretch operates as a single block, allowing only one train at a time.

The upgrade will split this into two six-km blocks, enabling simultaneous movement, increasing frequency, and reducing delays.

Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Two block railway stations are being developed at Manjari and Ramtekdi. Manjari, which is currently a flag station, will be upgraded to a higher category with improved infrastructure and passenger facilities. A new station will be constructed at Ramtekdi to strengthen operations on the Pune–Miraj route. These developments will enhance train movement, improve operational efficiency, and provide better facilities to passengers, ultimately saving time and improving the overall travel experience.”

The project includes a loop line, modern signalling, and basic station facilities at Manjari. On the Pune–Miraj route, the proposed Ramtekdi station will bridge the gap between Pune and Saswad Road, allowing parallel train movement and boosting line capacity.

Estimated at ₹40 crore, the project is expected to support growing commuter demand in the area.

A block station is equipped with signalling systems to regulate train movement and ensure safe distances, playing a key role in efficient rail operations.