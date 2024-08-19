Two persons killed in road mishap 

Two persons were killed, and two others were injured after a speeding car rammed pedestrians in Nandurbar on Sunday, police said. Tariq Khan, who was driving the car, died after suffering a heart attack, an official said. The accident occurred on the Miraj Cinema to Konkani Hill stretch in Nandurbar city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The car, registered in Gujarat, then collided with Razaq Khan, a pedestrian and he was killed on the spot. Khan was a scrap dealer in Nandurbar city. The accident occurred on the Miraj Cinema to Konkani Hill stretch in Nandurbar city.

According to Police, the car also rammed Manish Pawar and his son Golu, who were immediately admitted to the district civil hospital. Prima facie, it appears that the deceased car driver suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, police said.