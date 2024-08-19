 Two persons killed in road mishap  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two persons killed in road mishap 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The car, registered in Gujarat, then collided with Razaq Khan, a pedestrian and he was killed on the spot. Khan was a scrap dealer in Nandurbar city

Two persons were killed, and two others were injured after a speeding car rammed pedestrians in Nandurbar on Sunday, police said. Tariq Khan, who was driving the car, died after suffering a heart attack, an official said.  

The accident occurred on the Miraj Cinema to Konkani Hill stretch in Nandurbar city.    (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accident occurred on the Miraj Cinema to Konkani Hill stretch in Nandurbar city.    (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The car, registered in Gujarat, then collided with Razaq Khan, a pedestrian and he was killed on the spot. Khan was a scrap dealer in Nandurbar city. The accident occurred on the Miraj Cinema to Konkani Hill stretch in Nandurbar city.   

According to Police, the car also rammed Manish Pawar and his son Golu, who were immediately admitted to the district civil hospital. Prima facie, it appears that the deceased car driver suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, police said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Two persons killed in road mishap 
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On