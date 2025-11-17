Two PMPML buses catch fire in Pimpri-Chinchwad within hours

Two PMPML buses caught fire in separate incidents on Sunday in Pimpri-Chinchwad, sparking serious concerns about the safety and upkeep of the city’s public transport system. The driver acted quickly, noticing the smoke, opening the doors, and alerting the passengers. (VIDEO GRAB)

The first fire broke out around 11:40 AM when a PMPML bus, en route from Pimpri to Bhosari with 15 passengers aboard, started emitting smoke from its engine near Lokhande Kamgar Bhavan. The driver acted quickly, noticing the smoke, opening the doors, and alerting the passengers. Thanks to his prompt response, everyone was evacuated safely before the fire spread further.

The second incident occurred around 6 PM near Kalewadi Phata, when a bus travelling from Pune to Dange Chowk suddenly caught fire. Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze began in the engine compartment. The driver quickly brought the bus to a stop. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident as well.

In both cases, fire brigades from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) responded promptly, containing the flames. However, the buses sustained significant damage.

The back-to-back incidents have raised alarm among daily commuters, who are now questioning whether PMPML buses are being properly maintained and inspected.

PMPML has yet to release an official statement regarding the incidents. Meanwhile, passengers are urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent similar accidents in the future.