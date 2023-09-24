Two robbed after offering lift in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In two different incidents, two men were robbed after the accused pretended to ask for a lift in Chinchwad and Dighi area. In these two incidents, the victims lost valuables worth ₹49,900 and ₹36,000 respectively, police said.

the incidents took place in Chinchwad and Dighi areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first incident on Thursday, September 21 the victim, Ashok Punwasi Jaiswal, 30, a resident of Dighi was on his motorcycle heading towards Charoli.

Near the Gavhane petrol pump, an unknown man asked him for the lift as he couldn’t find any transport for Dighi. Near Dighi village, the unknown accused asked the victim to stop the vehicle to attend to nature’s call. Later, he threatened the victim with a knife and robbed cash, a mobile motorcycle, and other valuables worth ₹36,000, police said.

A case was filed at Dighi police station in this regard, and an unknown accused was booked under IPC section 392.

In another incident, on Friday, September 22, the victim Sanjay Omprakash Hastolia 40, a resident of Pimpri came to Sudarshannagr in Chinchwad, where, accused Sumit Shyam Kamble asked for a lift. When the two reached near Railway lines in Chinchwad, the accused asked the victim to drop him there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the accused forced the victim to visit his house to have some tea and snacks, where Vinod Oval and three other accused threatened him with a koyta.

The accused robbed golden ornaments, cash, and other valuables worth ₹49,900 from the victim and fled from the spot.

In this case, Hastolia lodged a plaint with Chinchwad police station, and the accused are booked under IPC sections 394, 323, 504, 506.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON