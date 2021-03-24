Two senior citizens robbed in separate incidents by men who posed as cops

Two separate incidents were recorded in Pune on Tuesday of senior citizens robbed by people posing as police officials.

While one case was registered at the Alankar police station with a 65-year-old victim, the other was registered at the Wakad police station with a 73-year-old victim.

In one incident, a 73-year-old woman who was walking along the Prasondham road in Thergaon area after buying milk was approached by a man around 10 am who claimed to be an official of the local police force.

The man took the old woman to another person who claimed to be his superior and an officer of the crime branch, according to her complaint.

“They told her that a woman her age should not be roaming with gold ornaments for her security and then a third man arrived there with a gold chain in his neck. The first person who had approached the woman pretended to go to the third man and tell him that he should not be wearing the gold either and pretended to pack up his chain in a paper for him. While the complainant was distracted by this third person’s entry, her necklace got stuck in her hair in the process of removing it. They pretended to help her and all three of them fled from there,” said assistant police inspector Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

The necklace weighed 40 gram and costed ₹1,60,000, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 170, 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Wakad police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

Two hours after the incident in Wakad, a 65-year-old who was walking along the street near Karve road area of Kothrud was stopped by three unidentified people who said that a police check-post was on the route on which the woman was walking.

They allegedly pretended to advise her to remove her jewellery and keep it in her bag. As she was doing so, one of them went close to her and took it before she could land it in her bag. The incident happened around 12 noon on Tuesday.

The woman was also distracted using a method similar to the case in Wakad as the gold chain worth ₹60,000 was stolen.

A case under Section 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alankar police station against the three.

Police sub-inspector S Sakhare of Alankar police station is investigating the case.