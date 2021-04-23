Two special trains to Bihar to help ease rush of passengers headed north

The rush of passengers going towards north India has increased from the Pune railway station. Hence, the Central Railways has begun special trains to Bihar. Since strict restrictions are declared in the state, a large number of labourers are going back to their home states from Pune.

Two additional special trains to Bhagalpur and Danapur in Bihar have now been started. These special trains are fully reserved and advance reservation is necessary to travel. People having confirmed tickets can only travel and they are requested to follow all the Covid norms and safety precautions.

Both the trains, Pune–Bhagalpur (01469) will depart from Pune on April 28 and Pune-Danapur (01471) will depart from Pune on April 27.

“As there is heavy rush of passengers going towards north India, these new special trains have been given by the railways. In last couple of weeks, there has been a considerable amount of increase in the number of daily passengers travelling on various trains starting from Pune, going towards north India,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

