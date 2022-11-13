Two techies injured after car hits, drags one for a few metres

Two software engineers, working in Hinjewadi were injured when a drunk driver rammed his car on the footpath, and dragged the woman techie for a few metres.

The accused has been identified as Harsh Mohan Singh, 34, a resident of Balewadi.

According to police, Rushikesh Shrikant Raje (25) Akshada Pradip Mirje (23), and Ashwini Rajkumar Swami (23) were returning from D –Mart when the incident took place at 10.45 pm.

According to the complaint filed by Raje, the accused lost control of his car and rammed a footpath. The complainant alleged that the driver dragged Mirje for a few metres. Mirje and Swami were injured in the accident.

VV Muglikar, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station said, “We have detained the car driver and found that he was under the influence of alcohol. We have released him after giving a warning.’’

A case under sections 279 (Rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the India Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

