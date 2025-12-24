Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
UCI delegation inspects Pune Grand Challenge preparations

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 03:00 am IST

Inspired by the Tour de France, the Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour will feature a 75 km route passing through Pune city and cantonment areas

A Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) delegation from Malaysia inspected preparations for the Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour during a midnight visit on December 21, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) worked to level around 1,500 uneven drainage chambers and carry out resurfacing across the city to improve road safety and traffic flow ahead of the January 2026 event.

The delegation, led by Jamaluddin Mohammad, a UCI commissioner and technical director from Malaysia, conducted the inspection at midnight, suggesting improvements related to footpaths and road works. (HT)
Inspired by the Tour de France, the Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour will feature a 75 km route passing through Pune city and cantonment areas. The PMC has fast-tracked road works to ensure the route is ready on time.

The delegation, led by Jamaluddin Mohammad, a UCI commissioner and technical director from Malaysia, conducted the inspection at midnight, suggesting improvements related to footpaths and road works. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for next month.

The route includes major city roads such as Balewadi to Jangali Maharaj Road, Shastri Road to Shivaji Bridge, Cantonment Circuit East Street to Bopdev Ghat, and Khadakwasla to Nanded City. Roads along these stretches will be repaired and upgraded before the event.

Ashish Jadhav, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “Around 1,500 uneven drainage chambers were initially identified on the route, and the number later increased to 1,700. Nearly 80% of the levelling work has been completed as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the department.”

He added, “The delegation was satisfied with PMC’s work and suggested a few minor changes to the footpaths. The next visit has been scheduled for next month.”

AI Summary AI Summary

A UCI delegation from Malaysia inspected Pune's preparations for the January 2026 Grand Challenge Cycle Tour, assessing road conditions and suggesting improvements. The Pune Municipal Corporation has leveled 1,700 drainage chambers, completing 80% of the work. The 75 km route will enhance road safety and flow, with a follow-up visit planned next month.