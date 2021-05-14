Home / Cities / Pune News / UGC grants autonomy to Garware College
UGC grants autonomy to Garware College

Maharashtra Education Society’s Garware College of Commerce has been conferred an autonomy by the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the month of February 2021
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Education Society’s Garware College of Commerce has been conferred an autonomy by the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the month of February 2021. The autonomy status will be for a period of 10 years (2021-22 to 2030-31). The college received an official letter on Friday from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) confirming the status.

Currently, around 3,000 students seek education in Maharashtra Education Society’s

Garware College of Commerce. It offers BCom, MCom, BBA (CA), BBA. (IB) courses, as well has as a PhD research centre in the Commerce section.

The entrepreneurship development cell, the placement cell, and the commerce lab are the USPs of the college.

Due to its continuous student-centric approach, the college in its third cycle of accreditation has bagged ‘A’ grade from NAAC, Bengaluru. It has also won the ‘Best College award’ from the SPPU. Autonomy will help the college offer additional career-oriented courses.

