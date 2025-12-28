UGC mandates nodal officers, committees to manage stray dogs in educational institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an advisory directing all universities and higher educational institutions to take immediate steps to prevent the movement of stray dogs within campus premises, citing concerns over student and staff safety. Acting on the court’s directions, the UGC has instructed institutions to adopt a structured, humane and legally compliant approach to managing stray dogs on campus. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The directive follows a Supreme Court order dated November 7, 2025, which highlighted the rise in dog-bite incidents in educational institutions and public spaces. The court had asked states, Union Territories and authorities concerned to implement effective measures while ensuring compliance with animal welfare laws.

Acting on the court’s directions, the UGC has instructed institutions to adopt a structured, humane and legally compliant approach to managing stray dogs on campus. The advisory, issued by UGC Secretary Manish Joshi on December 26, states that educational institutions must proactively ensure a safe learning environment.

As per the guidelines, every institution must mandatorily appoint a nodal officer to serve as the single point of contact for all stray dog-related issues. The officer will coordinate with local municipal bodies, animal welfare departments and veterinary authorities. The name and contact details of the nodal officer must be prominently displayed at the institution’s main entrance.

The UGC has also directed institutions to constitute Animal Welfare Committees comprising senior administrators, representatives of civic bodies, veterinary experts, animal welfare organisations and campus security officials. These committees will monitor stray dog presence and oversee humane measures such as sterilisation, vaccination and relocation in coordination with municipal authorities.

To strengthen campus safety, institutions have been asked to restrict open entry points, improve boundary walls and fencing, deploy security personnel in vulnerable areas, and prevent stray dogs from accessing playgrounds and sports facilities.

Institutions must also conduct awareness programmes to educate students and staff on responding to dog-related incidents. Universities and colleges have been instructed to submit compliance reports to the UGC, with non-compliance potentially inviting further action.

The UGC reiterated that while animal welfare laws must be respected, human safety remains paramount.