Ujani Dam records 85% live water storage

PUNE: Ujani Dam, a critical water source for Solapur district, has recorded 86% of live water storage capacity as of July 7 - an unprecedented figure for this time of the year. According to the Maharashtra Water Resources department, the dam currently holds 1304.79 million cubic metres (MCM) or 46.07 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of live storage. Traditionally, Ujani stores only about 10-20% of its capacity in July. However, early monsoon onset and above-normal rainfall in May and June, especially in upstream areas of the city, led to unusually high inflows from the Khadakwasla dam complex. (HT)

Despite the high levels, authorities have ruled out any significant water release for the next few days. This decision is particularly important given the ongoing Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage in Pandharpur, where lakhs of ‘warkaris’ (devotees) have gathered along the Chandrabhaga river.

Raosaheb More, executive engineer of the Ujani Dam Project, said, “The water level has reached 86%, but we are restricting outflows. As of now, we are releasing about 1,900 cusecs through the main canal, 900 cusecs via the tunnel, and 260 cusecs for lift irrigation schemes. There is no discharge through the spillway.”

He informed that keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims who have gathered in Pandharpur for holy bath in Chandrabhaga, the project authorities have temporarily halted any large-scale releases to prevent downstream flooding or accidents. “The situation is under continuous watch,” More added.

With storage already robust and rainfall activity expected to intensify in the coming weeks, dam officials are maintaining controlled outflows while keeping emergency protocols ready.

Unprecedented release

On June 24, in a first, Ujani Dam discharged 50,000 cusecs of water as a flood-control measure, when the storage neared 75%. Dam officials had then described it as an “unprecedented move”, necessitated by heavy early-season inflows. “Never before has Ujani seen such levels in June,” More stated.