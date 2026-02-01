Unaware of the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar, says NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was unaware of any plan to swear in Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, making it clear that there had been no discussion or consultation with him on the decision taken by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. Pawar said the ruling faction of the NCP may have felt that someone needed to immediately take responsibility after the death of Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)

“We didn’t know about the swearing-in. We found out about it through news reports. I have no idea about the swearing-in,” Pawar told reporters when asked whether any member of the Pawar family would attend the ceremony. He added that there had been no communication with him on the issue.

“There was no discussion with me. Her party may have taken a decision internally,” he said.

Pawar said the ruling faction of the NCP may have felt that someone needed to immediately take responsibility after the death of Ajit Pawar.

“There may be a feeling that someone has to take responsibility for the NCP, and possibly for this reason these developments are taking place,” he said.

Referring to reports about who took the initiative, Pawar said the names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare had come up. “It is learnt that they took the initiative. They might have taken a decision internally within the party,” he said, reiterating that he was not informed in advance.

Sources close to the Pawar family said the timing of the oath-taking has caused deep hurt among senior members of the family. According to them, there was a strong feeling that Sunetra Pawar should have waited at least until the 13th-day rituals were completed. “The haste has upset many in the family,” a source said.

Sources also said that Sharad Pawar, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule were neither informed nor consulted before the decision was finalised.

“There was no consultation at all. The family and the NCP (SP) leadership came to know only after the plans were almost finalised,” another source said, adding that the episode has widened the emotional and political distance between the two Pawar camps.

Within the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, sources said the urgency was driven by concerns that the party could drift without a strong power centre, especially at a time when speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions had gained momentum after Ajit Pawar’s death. However, Sunetra Pawar’s decision to join the Mahayuti government without taking the senior Pawars into confidence has dampened such expectations, sources said.

Sunetra Pawar, who entered electoral politics only in 2024, is not currently a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature. Once sworn in, she will become the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

Sources said Sharad Pawar may leave for Delhi soon to attend the Budget session of Parliament, suggesting there are no immediate plans for political outreach or reconciliation within the family.

Repeated attempts to contact leaders from both NCP factions for comment were unsuccessful.