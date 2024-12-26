Menu Explore
Unidentified miscreants open fire at farmer’s house

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

No one was injured in the incident that took place at the house of the farmer in Awhalwadi hamlet, according to the police

No one was injured in the incident that took place at the house of the farmer in Awhalwadi hamlet, according to the police.

A group of unidentified persons opened fire at the residence of one Nilesh Subhash Satav, 35, of Vadjai Vasti located 3 kms from Wagholi at around 4 am on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A group of unidentified persons opened fire at the residence of one Nilesh Subhash Satav, 35, of Vadjai Vasti located 3 kms from Wagholi at around 4 am on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Wagholi police station incharge inspector Pandit Rejitwad said, “The gun shot shattered a glass window of Satav’s house.”

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV), said that an empty bullet cartridge has been recovered from the spot. “Our preliminary probe finds that Satav does not have any tiff or previous enmity with anyone. The area is located on the outskirts and there are not enough CCTV cameras to get more details related to the crime,” he said.

