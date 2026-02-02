Union Budget 2026-27 garners praise for linking education with employment

The union budget 2026-27 - presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman - lays strong emphasis on education, skills development, and employment-oriented reforms; signalling a transformative approach towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The budget proposes one girls’ hostel in every district under viability gap funding (VGF) to improve access and retention of girls in higher education, especially STEM disciplines. (HT)

A central feature of the budget is the proposal to establish a high-powered ‘education-to-employment and enterprise’ standing committee which will focus on aligning education with growth in the service sector; assess the impact of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) on jobs and skill requirements; and recommend measures to bridge skill gaps in the coming decades.

The government has also proposed five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors that will integrate universities, research institutions, skill centres, and residential complexes – linking education directly with employment and industrial growth.

Shailendra Deolankar, director of higher education, Maharashtra, said, “The union budget 2026–27 lays a strong foundation for the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. A distinctive feature of this budget is its strategic emphasis on education and skills development as core drivers of national development. The budget clearly links education with employability, innovation, and export competitiveness, reflecting a forward-looking approach to human capital creation.”

“India’s growing focus on exports, supported by free trade agreements such as the recent EU deal, has influenced educational priorities, particularly in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and allied sectors where India already enjoys global leadership. The budget also strengthens India’s cultural soft power through investments in Ayurveda, including the establishment of three new national institutes,” Deolankar said.

“A major highlight is the effort to bridge the gap between academia and industry, in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The creation of industry–university hubs and a high-level committee to build an ‘education-to-employment’ ecosystem marks a significant policy shift. Equally important is the thrust on design education, with new national institutes of design in Mumbai and eastern India, along with initiatives in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics). The upgradation of the National Council for Hotel Management into a National Institute of Hospitality and the training of 10,000 tourism guides further demonstrates the budget’s focus on skill-driven growth. Overall, the budget represents a transformative step towards a professionally oriented, innovation-led, and globally competitive education system in India,” Deolankar further said.

Preeti Joshi, principal of the School of Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Balaji University, Pune, said, “Support for creating five university townships near industrial corridors, viability gap funding for establishing girls’ hostels, and formation of a new high-powered committee to align education with job market demands and to assess the impact of AI are some of the announcements which can impact the education sector in the coming years.”

“The budget also supports training one lakh allied health professionals over five years, focusing on important yet neglected segments like applied psychology and behavioural health. It is encouraging to see attention given to education and skills development,” Joshi said.

The government plans to establish 15,000 content creator labs in schools and 500 in colleges, focusing on AVGC to strengthen India’s creative and digital economy. Selected institutions will also be supported to train one lakh allied health professionals, address skill gaps in healthcare, applied psychology, and behavioural health.

Vidya Yerwadekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International (deemed university), said, “The government announced plans to set up content creation labs in schools and colleges to support the growing creative and digital economy. This aims to integrate early exposure to creative technology skills. Combined with initiatives like girls’ hostels, lower TCS on overseas education, and skilling programmes, these measures will prepare students for the jobs of the future.”

“The budget’s emphasis on skilling, teacher upskilling, and aligning education with job markets especially technology, AI, and emerging industries demonstrates a clear intent to foster a future-ready workforce. Initiatives such as university townships, support for women in STEM, and strengthened research and innovation ecosystems via funds will have a lasting impact on education,” Yerwadekar said.

The union budget 2026-27 clearly signals a shift from infrastructure-led spending to outcome-oriented education reforms, emphasising skills, employability, innovation, and global competitiveness. With initiatives spanning STEM, digital and creative skills, health education, and design, the government aims to make India a global leader in services and talent by 2047.